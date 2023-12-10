Danger sign • As President William Ruto made his 43rd trip abroad, to India, courts nullified some unfair policies his administration has enacted in just one year, notes David Jasondu.

“President Ruto should listen to the voices on the ground. Something is happening and, perhaps, he should go back to his Bible and read that verse in the book of Daniel, on Mene Mene Tekel,”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Power charges • Kenyans should be thankful to God for the rains is Njunge Ndugire’s counsel. Every time there is drought, water levels in the hydroelectric dams recede and the cost of electricity increases.

“Now that water is overflowing everywhere, shouldn’t power charges reduce? Energy CS Davis Chirchir should lower electricity charges as the dams are now full!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Stinky affair • A public-spirited Titus Kilonzo, appalled at the impunity of a landlord at Kariobangi South, Nairobi, who shamelessly discharges raw sewage into a public road, wants the public health authorities to intervene and stop the menace.

“This is an area where children like to play and are now at the risk of contracting cholera.”

For the details, his cell is 0720871700 and his email. [email protected].

***

Narrow road • The road to Maai Mahiu in Nakuru County, whose name means “hot water” in Kikuyu, or probably derived from “me’imayu”, for “impassable” in Maa, requires expansion, says Githuku Mungai.

“The government is said to have cancelled a tender for its widening yet some sections are too narrow and have sharp corners with heavy traffic, including trucks.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Smelling a rat • For Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza, the affordable housing programme still raises one major query.

“It’s very well to say that 120,000 people have benefited from the construction of the houses paid for by other Kenyans who are already heavily burdened with taxes. But who will actually benefit from this scheme? Definitely not the poor.”

Her contact is [email protected].