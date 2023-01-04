President Ruto should host Executive meetings in government facilities to cut spending costs

Profligacy • Isn’t President William Ruto shooting himself in the foot by mobilising his executive troops to attend a meeting at a high-end Nanyuki retreat to address various major issues, including the high cost of living, W. Kimariech asks. “If he’s really serious about cutting spending, a venue such as Kenya School of Government, in Nairobi, would have sufficed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fiery dirty lane • The Nairobi City County should, please, do something about the horrendous state of Fire Station Lane, behind Marble Arch Hotel, east of the CBD urges Evans Macharia Mwangi. The lane is in the city centre but it reminds one of the poor roads found in rural areas. This is like washing a cup outside while the inside remains dirty.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Big bad beast • On his arrival at his mother’s home in Mukuruwe-ini, Nyeri, lawyer Njora Waweru was stunned by what he saw. “My mum this morning (January 3) had her entire flock of sheep killed by an unknown animal. The nearest forest, Aberdares, is many kilometres away. It’s my turn to plead, ‘Serikali saidia!’ Track down this beast before somebody gets killed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

‘PhD’ • Responding to Prof X. N. Iraki’s criticism of the “peculiar” ways of Kenyans, including intellectuals, who would rather dilute someone’s online post instead of discussing it, Githuku Mungai says: “It’s all about PhD, stupid! That is how Americans would put it. But the PhD here has nothing to do with books and intellect. It just means, ‘Pull Him/Her Down’.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wishes • What a “roller coaster year it has been for our beloved nation, Kenya!” remarks Carey Yiembe. “I would like to appreciate all those who contributed to our favourite daily The Cutting Edge column. Above all, it’s kudos to Watchie himself for ensuring that we had uninterrupted services throughout the year. I wish all a glorious New Year 2023!” His contact is [email protected]