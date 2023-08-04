President Ruto’s riot act should not be hot air

Talk less • President William Ruto’s reading of the riot act to some of his Cabinet ministers to deliver the goods to Kenyans, Fred Njuki hopes, “is not just hot air!” Says he: “For the last nine years, he has been atop a fuel guzzler, pontificating about one thing or another. But after he became the President, I had thought things would change. Let them work more and talk less.” His contact is [email protected].

Clueless ministers • The President has himself to blame for the “clueless” senior government executives he has complained are not performing their duties as expected of them, says Mburu Ritho. To get the people, some of whom know nothing about what is happening in their dockets, Mburu adds, he “overlooked competence for politics in making the appointments”. His contact [email protected].

Hackers • Following the cyberattack on the e-Citizen portal, Franklin Job says data security must be enhanced. “There have been similar attempted attacks on several banks, the National Treasury and even a private university. There have also been claims that university websites are so porous that hackers get in and award marks to undeserving students at a fee.” His contact [email protected].

Bad manners • Most of the matatus plying the Meru-Nairobi route are just as bad as the Meru-Nkubu ones Tom Kiogora complained are not just overloaded, but also dangerously driven, says Nicholas Murithi. “The Nairobi-bound matatus overload and overcharge, and the drivers often use foul language. They also drive recklessly, waste time, and mistreat passengers.” His contact is [email protected].

Social media • While TikTok is a good online platform to showcase talent, it’s also prone to abuse, notes Morgan Wanyonyi, cautioning the users over the risk in clout-cashing antics. “It has made people become famous and popular and, as they say, to ‘go viral’, some will do crazy things. Let us, while on social media, have fun and mingle but not insult others.” His contact is [email protected].