President Kibaki’s death is a big loss

Legacy • Retired President Mwai Kibaki’s death is a big loss, says Jotham Ndung’u. “The third Head of State since Kenya’s Independence 60 years ago forged prosperity. From free primary education to expanded democratic space and economic growth, he did a lot. I celebrate the avid golfer who spent five decades in public service. Fare thee well, Your Excellency!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Economist • Kenya’s third President since Independence, Mwai Kibaki, played a major role in cementing Kenya’s leadership not only in East Africa but also Africa, says Dennis Owino. “He was the father of the economy. His efforts to grow the economy from a negative two per cent to five per cent we shall ever remember. Sadly, he has left, but his legacy will live on.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Doer • He was born in abject poverty, grew up under colonial oppression, excelled in school, reluctantly joined politics, led the country for 10 years, leaving it a better place than he found it, says Taabu Tele of former President Mwai Kibaki. “He was a polished leader ahead of his time. Fare thee well Kibaki, Kenya is far much ahead of its peers thanks to you!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ethnicity • The tribal talk about sharing political positions “is really unfortunate”, says Ernest Saina. The leaders, he adds, are wrong to propagate ethnic interests instead of national unity. “One has claimed that, under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, a deal has been reached for the Luhya to get 30 per cent of all government positions. What of the other ethnic groups?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pears • A lover of pears just like Brian Maitai, Chintan Gohel says the man, who has missed his favourite fruit, need not suffer anymore. “I discovered plenty of them in Nairobi, sold by the roadside on Moi Avenue and near Afya Centre.” There may be none outside the CBD, he adds, “which is why he might not be finding them where he stays”. His contact is [email protected].