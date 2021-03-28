Pain of delay • Courts should be the last port of call whenever one’s rights are trampled upon, says Joe Ngige Mungai. However, the Employment and Labour Relations Court, he adds, is not doing justice to him. “I retired in March last year but Knut has failed to remit my terminal dues and statutory deductions. I filed a case last year but the hearing date has not been fixed.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

Balance • The National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Naroro Nkuk notes, has done well in flagging hate speech but poorly in other areas. He faults the NCIC for ignoring the skewed deployment of civil servants in counties. “In Kajiado, nearly all the top national government officials, including the entire security team, are from one ethnic group.” His contact is narornkuk@gmail.com.

Bragging in court • A case of absolute contempt of court, Prof Sam Chege says, was what he saw recently in a video of a suspect in a Nairobi court in a high-profile corruption case “who was kissing his handcuffs, smiling broadly and waving at his supporters in the gallery”. He adds: “That should have earned him a straight jail time. Judges must restore the Judiciary’s dignity.” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

Blackout zone • For some 14 years, the residents of Mti-Moja at Chepsiria, Uasin Gishu County, Cosmas Ronno moans, have had to endure frequent blackouts due to a faulty transformer. The Kenya Power office in Eldoret, he adds, is aware of the problem but won’t solve it. “Is it so broke that it can’t replace a faulty transformer?” His account number is 25949639 and email ronno2132@gmail.com.

Magufuli • Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli provided good leadership, says Alnashir Walji, adding that his death has left a huge vacuum. Unlike Zimbabwe’s Robert Mugabe before him, Dr Magufuli was “a charismatic stalwart who did not rule with an iron fist and came to power from a clean ballot. Fare thee well, great son of Africa!” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.