Premature election campaigns are 'sickening'

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga acknowledges greetings from residents of Chuka town on October 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While many Kenyans, especially businessmen, welcomed the president’s lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew, others are unhappy, says Confident Malengwe.
  • The government, Carey Yiembe moans, “is more interested in the tax collected from the citizens than in improving their well-being”.

Campaigns • The heightened premature presidential election campaigns are “sickening and nauseating”, remarks Ernest Saina. The General Election, he adds, is 10 months away and yet the politicians are behaving as if it’s coming month. “Despite the Covid-19, there are huge gatherings, instead of people engaging in productive work. Sadly, gullible crowds cheer them on.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.