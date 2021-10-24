Premature election campaigns are 'sickening'

Campaigns • The heightened premature presidential election campaigns are “sickening and nauseating”, remarks Ernest Saina. The General Election, he adds, is 10 months away and yet the politicians are behaving as if it’s coming month. “Despite the Covid-19, there are huge gatherings, instead of people engaging in productive work. Sadly, gullible crowds cheer them on.” His contact is [email protected].

Crime • While many Kenyans, especially businessmen, welcomed the president’s lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew, others are unhappy, says Confident Malengwe. “Kenyans in insecurity-prone areas face the risk of gangs taking advantage of this. One attacked villagers in Butere, Kakamega, after lifting of the curfew. The curfew meant security to some Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected].

Bad road • A man who keenly follows the development of infrastructure, James Githinji, wishes to bring to the attention of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services the “poor state of a very key road”. Likoni Link Road that connects Mombasa and Enterprise roads “is deteriorating into a cattle track, defeating the purpose, which was to ease congestion on Mombasa Road.” His contact is [email protected].

Taxes • The government, Carey Yiembe moans, “is more interested in the tax collected from the citizens than in improving their well-being”. He adds: “Several days after the lifting of the dusk-to-dawn curfew, the modalities of night travel are yet to be resolved. These are the people who are paid by the same taxpayers they are frustrating! Such things happen only in Kenya.” His contact is [email protected].

Death • Retired American military leader Gen Colin Powell’s death from Covid-19, marks the final chapter in the life of the greatest US warrior-statesman, remarks Robert Mukirae. “His was an outstanding life and career of many firsts, underlined by an unwavering sense of integrity and humility. However, his death is a grim reminder that the Covid-19 scourge is real.” His contact is [email protected].