Politicians to blame for Covid-19 surge in India

Covid-19 • Following news of an explosion of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India, Ken Butiko says elite politicians are largely to blame. “They have been organising rallies, with up to 250,000 people attending and the results are now evident in the Covid-19 crisis. I hope our politicians have learnt from how they contributed to the spikes in Kenya and also from India. His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

***

India • These are strange times, indeed, remarks Ruth Gituma, in response to the grim news from India. “It has always been a medical tourism destination, as its hospitals are well equipped and there are big medicine manufacturers. Quite scaring is how the Covid-19 menace has ravaged India in the past few weeks. God forbid, we Kenyans, could be wiped out within days.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Matatu stages • As part of the efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, Chris Jim says the Ministry of Health and police should begin to round up the touts who open their mouths wide to call out for passengers in Nairobi’s Tom Mboya and Ronald Ngala streets and other matatu stages. “They should now start using loud speakers to stop the spread of the deadly virus.” His contact is chrisjim213@gmail.com.

***

Sports • The ban on sports as one of the means to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Samuel Onyango says, has left him wondering whether the health scourge is worse in Kenya than in the other countries. “Sports, especially football, have been going on in those countries, with regular testing of players, as a precautionary measures. Isn't ours a case of poor management?” His contact is samwel46@gmail.com.

***

Auctions • Of late, Jimmy Thumbi notes, several banks have been dabbling in auctions, with an influx of newspaper adverts, especially of their customers’ motor vehicles for defaulting on loans. “The law only allows licensed auctioneers to repossess, attach and advertise for sale by public auction such property. Banks are undercutting auctioneers and causing confusion.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.