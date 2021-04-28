Politicians to blame for Covid-19 surge in India

New Delhi

People arrive at a bus station in New Delhi on April 20, 2021, to leave for their native places as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. AFP

NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • These are strange times, indeed, remarks Ruth Gituma, in response to the grim news from India.
  • The ban on sporting activities, Samuel Onyango says, has left him wondering whether Covid-19 is worse in Kenya than in the other countries.

Covid-19 • Following news of an explosion of Covid-19 infections and deaths in India, Ken Butiko says elite politicians are largely to blame. “They have been organising rallies, with up to 250,000 people attending and the results are now evident in the Covid-19 crisis. I hope our politicians have learnt from how they contributed to the spikes in Kenya and also from India. His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Related

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  5. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.