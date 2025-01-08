Politicians subjecting Kenyans to a not so Happy New Year

Bad start • The New Year, Robert Mukirae eloquently states, “has begun with a cacophony of slurs, epithets and chest-thumping by Kenya Kwanza acolytes and praise singers”. He adds: “Our politics has long been mired in the sewers of political excreta. But this lot of charlatans seems only hell-bent on consigning Kenyans to the nethermost chasms of hell. God help us!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Adani scandal • After President William Ruto cancelled the shady Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s airport leasing and power line deals, Samson Onyango says he had expected to see heads roll. “I thought the culprits would own up and tell us where they went wrong. What has followed is loud silence with many questions remaining unanswered on the whole saga.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Health crisis • Should Taifa Care, the new health programme, not be implemented properly, President William Ruto “should kiss goodbye his re-election dream”, says Dr Kennedy Miyoro Mochabo. “As I frequently visit those who partake of cheap liquor, the grapevine is saying he needs to evaluate the situation on the ground. Health cuts across all the cadres, including the hustlers!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Give back • The story of 34-year-old Fatuma Hassan Mohammed, who turns coconut shells into kitchen utensils and sports trophies to earn a living, is very inspiring, says Mueni William. “Education is key to success in life but turning it into notes and coins is challenging. We should give back to the community after gaining an education and honing our skills.” Her email address is [email protected].

***

Traffic bribes • What really baffles Dickson K, he says, is the audacity with which traffic police officers extort bribes on almost all the roads across the country. He wonders why the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has never thought of deploying some of its officers full-time to check on the police roadblocks. “Just making occasional arrests doesn’t seem to work!” His contact is [email protected].