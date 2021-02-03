Politicians should wait until campaign period is declared

Early campaigns • Despite the General Election being just under two years away, Francis Njuguna is not amused that full-fledged political campaigns have already started. “What is happening is of great concern. Can’t these people wait until the campaign period is declared? I have questioned myself and failed to see the logic in this. It should be stopped until that time.” His contact is osnjuguna@yahoo.com.

Terror loss • The double tragedy is that some of the students dropping out of school as a result of the Al-Shabaab threat in the northeastern region end up joining the terrorist group, says Naima Akidah. “Non-local teachers have been withdrawn due to insecurity, paralysing education. TSC should hire more teachers to replace those leaving the region.” Her contact is nemaliakidah05@gmail.com.

In the dark • For almost a month, Joe Gachoka reports, a village in Kiambu County has had a blackout with complaints to Kenya Power’s Githunguri office not yielding any respite. This has caused untold suffering to Mitundu Village and Kagwe residents. Dairy farmers are forced to operate their machines manually. “Imagine living for three weeks without electricity!” His contact is gachokajoe@gmail.com.

Road craters • The road leading to a vital health facility, the Lions First Sight Hospital in Loresho, Nairobi, is crying out for immediate repairs to ease access to it, says Ruth Gituma. The hospital, she adds, provides essential services to people with eye, dental and kidney problems. To add insult to injury, right outside the hospital are huge holes, nay, craters, in the road. Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Big money • Safaricom’s money transfer service, M-Pesa, is great but Fabius Wanjoya feels rather intimidated whenever he carries out a transaction. “Why tell a person who has sent only Sh20 to a friend that the maximum amount of money they can transact in a day is Sh299,000? The system-generated message should not be sent to people like me.” His contact is fabiuswanjoya@gmail.com.

