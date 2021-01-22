Politicians should stop holding big rallies

Big crowds • Watching the January 20 inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President, Charles Akelo says the most remarkable thing was the “small gathering because of the Covid-19 health restrictions”. He adds: “It should be a lesson to our politicians, who have a habit of holding big rallies, exposing everyone to the deadly virus.” His contact is chaliake@gmail.com.

Hope • Gravity, dignity, faith, duty and honour were the essence of Biden’s inauguration, remarks Robert Mukirae. “The Biden Presidency will be in stark contrast to the shambolic Donald Trump one! Here, grave challenges assail our democracy. The US was in grave peril but democracy triumphed. Let’s draw inspiration and hope from them.” His robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

American admirers • The Kenyan media focus on the US “inauguration leaves no doubt we’re intoxicated with America”, remarks university don X.N. Iraki. “Would we have given such exposure to China or any other country? Our children and businesses have American names. It seems we can’t resist American soft power.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Legacy • It pains to see elected leaders, especially MCAs and MPs, rubbishing their predecessors’ projects, remarks Festus Mwenda. “They prefer to start theirs, motivated by selfish interests and in pursuit of own legacies.” Festus wishes taxpayers could get more involved and make demands to ensure that no money is lost,” he adds. His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.

Library • The closure over Covid-19 of the Kenya National Library Service’s Maktaba Kuu Building in Nairobi that President Kenyatta opened on November 13, last year, pains Angela Langat. Says she: “Preacher Henry Ward Beecher believed ‘a public library is a not a luxury but one of the necessities of life’. Can it be reopened?” Her contact is angela.langat@yahoo.com.

