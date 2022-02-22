Politicians should stop empty rhetoric, address real issues

Empty rhetoric • Politicians should be compelled to get back to the real agenda of their election campaigns, says Newton Kipkirui. “All we hear from the campaigns nowadays are comical vibes and personal jibes at one another. This is the case right from the grassroots to the national level. If we are to get the best leaders, we should stop encouraging such empty rhetoric.” His contact is [email protected].

Wastefulness • The Galana-Kulalu irrigation scheme on Tana River produced only 1,000 tonnes of maize worth Sh35 million, says Bimal Shah. From a Sh8 billion investment, it’s a return of less than 0.5 per cent. “Similarly, most parastatals are wasting public funds. The National Oil Corporation wants Sh13 billion. This is pure mismanagement. But surely, who cares!” His contact is [email protected].

Gracious glass • The increasing replacement of glass soda bottles with non-biogradable plastic ones is something David Mwangi really detests. Says he: “The government should, through Nema, give incentives to encourage the use of glass bottles. Coffee shops could also give discounts to customers who have mugs or flasks. We must cut our carbon footprint and pollution.” His contact is [email protected].

Stink Avenue • Kwale resident Pauline McKenzie can no longer stand the stench from the public toilets on the road to Tradewinds beach and wants the county government to do something about it. “I’m not prepared to live with the smell of urine. It’s hazardous to my staff’s health and mine. They should ensure those toilets are regularly cleaned up.” His contact is [email protected].

Medicare • As people globally celebrate advances in medicare, such as being able to diagnose cancer in children, more standard health facilities should be set up in Kenya to ease access, says Paulbrandon Etyanga. Ideally, he adds, the service should be given free of charge to children. “Many poor families are unable to pay for such specialised services.” His contact is [email protected].



