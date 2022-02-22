Politicians should stop empty rhetoric, address real issues

Politicians should be compelled to get back to the real agenda of their election campaigns.

Empty rhetoric • Politicians should be compelled to get back to the real agenda of their election campaigns, says Newton Kipkirui. “All we hear from the campaigns nowadays are comical vibes and personal jibes at one another. This is the case right from the grassroots to the national level. If we are to get the best leaders, we should stop encouraging such empty rhetoric.” His contact is [email protected].

