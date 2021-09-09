Politicians should not use land issue as propaganda tool

Land • Politicians need not invoke the emotive land ownership issue as a propaganda tool in an election year, John T. Mukui says, alluding to the battle between DP William Ruto’s allies and critics. “In Troilus and Criseyde, Geoffrey Chaucer’s poem in the 1380s, we’re advised: ‘And people in glass houses should be wary, and especially of throwing stones be chary.’” His contact is [email protected]

****

Safaricom • Whereas other CEOs address customers’ media complaints, Safaricom boss Peter Ndegwa has never done so, says Githuku Mungai. He adds: “It seems he worries about big matters such as the expansion into Ethiopia and does not concern himself with small issues such as a customer sending money to a wrong phone number and cannot get it back.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Gigiri • The residents of Gigiri, Nairobi, Shainaz Khan says, get supplied with water from Thursday to Sunday, “but for the past two weeks, there has been nothing, forcing them to buy from bowsers at exorbitant prices”. She adds: “What water shortage, yet they sell millions of gallons? Provide basic amenities to the people. Where is NMS? I’m totally disgusted!” Her contact is [email protected]

****

Milk • Milk packets sold in the market vary in weight from 400ml and 450ml to 500ml, says Thomas Yebei. “The irony is that most consumers are unaware that the different weights are sold at the same price. Most people buy 400ml or 450ml packets thinking they are 500ml, which is a rip-off. What’s the Kenya Bureau of Standards doing to protect consumers?” His contact is [email protected]

****

9/11 • Memories of the September 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US are still a stark memory, says Alnashir Walji. “The slamming of planes into the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon stunned the world. The international community condemned them, as were the Nairobi and Dar es Salaam US embassy bombings. Wage all-out war against terrorists!” His contact is [email protected]



