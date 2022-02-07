Politicians shouldn’t insult opponents during campaigns

Foul mouths • Meshack Wafula urges politicians to avoid insulting their opponents on the campaign trail. “This has become a habit, with the use of abusive language to demoralise rivals. They may think it’s just a small thing but some people tend to believe all the lies uttered. In Kenya, we need decent leaders and shouldn’t be voting for ill-mannered fellows.” His contact is [email protected].

Chaos capital • Nairobi Metropolitan Services, Thomas Yebei notes, has recruited 800 officers to maintain law and order but they have had little impact on the streets. “Hawkers have taken over sidewalks to display their wares and boda boda have run amok. Matatus pick up and drop off passengers anywhere.” Why such incompetence, poses Thomas, whose contact is [email protected].

Cry for Helb • Mercy Akinyi, a Rongo University student, says her colleagues have been dropping out of college despite getting funding from the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb). “Most of them spend the money on clothes, alcohol and drugs, gambling and dates instead of paying fees and buying books. The money should be deposited into their college accounts to curb misuse.” Her contact is [email protected].

Beggar imports • There is influx of foreign child beggars with disability in Murang’a Town, Nicholas Murithi reports. “They are either on their own or pushed on the wheelchairs by other children who should be in school. They speak flowing Tanzanian Kiswahili. Who brings them here and how? The authorities should investigate and take prompt action.” His contact is [email protected].

Data privacy • Who should ordinary Kenyans sue for the numerous text messages sent to their phones containing political messages, asks James Githinji. The politicians, he adds, are marketing themselves for election in this year’s polls and the recipients did not give them their mobile phone numbers. “Who is responsible for this?” His contact is [email protected].