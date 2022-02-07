Politicians shouldn’t insult opponents during campaigns

In Kenya, we need decent leaders and shouldn’t be voting for ill-mannered fellows.

Foul mouths • Meshack Wafula urges politicians to avoid insulting their opponents on the campaign trail. “This has become a habit, with the use of abusive language to demoralise rivals. They may think it’s just a small thing but some people tend to believe all the lies uttered. In Kenya, we need decent leaders and shouldn’t be voting for ill-mannered fellows.” His contact is [email protected].

