Child wealth • The recent court ruling that child rearing and bearing are work and should, therefore, be considered when sharing matrimonial property will just open a Pandora’s Box, warns university don X. N. Iraki. “The reason given is that such services are often outsourced and paid for. I wonder what else in marriage will be monetised because it can be outsourced.” His contact is [email protected]

Holy pulpit • Politicians should keep off the pulpit, says Japhet Tonui, wading into the raging debate on church services. By barring politicisation of the altar and church precincts, he adds, the clergy have just revealed the superior substance they are made of. “It’s in bad taste for politicians to interfere with spiritual nourishment. They must keep off the holy podium.” His contact is [email protected]

Bribery • Defying Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai’s directive against roadblocks is one that is mounted every day near Mundika, on the Kisumu-Busia highway, reports Dave Tumbula. “Truck and bus drivers and conductors must stop and engage in some suggestive talk with the rifle-wielding regular and Administration Police officers. IG Mutyambai, this is one of those ‘ATMs’ by your people.”

Bet spam • Charles Wainaina is unhappy that Safaricom allows the clogging of his inbox with betting messages. The senders are Okoa Biz, Win Lotto, Forebet, Wintastic, Nitex, Olemax, Bestchoice, Tbiz, Sisimka, Weiser and Sofascore. “They claim to be affiliated to FM stations but the till numbers look fake and system-generated and one can’t report them for action.” His contact is [email protected]

Mediocrity • Waxing historical, Brian Gakuo says that in 1966, Moscow could stage 221 adult and 21 children’s plays, 19 operas, 12 ballet and 16 period-themed puppet shows for residents. “Russia, as the Soviet Union, put a satellite, Sputnik, into space in 1957. In Kenya, ex-colonial donors are still funding an anti-open defecation campaign! Are Africans just mediocre?” His contact is [email protected]