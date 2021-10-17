Politicians should be more careful with their remarks

Kipchumba Murkomen

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen address a congregation at House of Hope Church in Kayole on January 10,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Delays in disbursing Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds to university students are a big source of frustration, says Ancent Wambua.
  • To blame for the missing pishori rice, a favourite of many consumers’, W. Kimariech says, are unscrupulous traders.

Intrigue • Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s assertion that politicians from other regions will be allowed to campaign in Rift Valley, Githuku Mungai finds rather intriguing. Says he: “Of course, the assurance is good. But why from Murkomen? My intention is not to belittle him, but nobody should arrogate to himself the role of making such statements.” His contact is [email protected].

