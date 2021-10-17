Politicians should be more careful with their remarks

Intrigue • Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen’s assertion that politicians from other regions will be allowed to campaign in Rift Valley, Githuku Mungai finds rather intriguing. Says he: “Of course, the assurance is good. But why from Murkomen? My intention is not to belittle him, but nobody should arrogate to himself the role of making such statements.” His contact is [email protected].

Helb! • Delays in disbursing Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds to university students are a big source of frustration, says Ancent Wambua. He adds: “Life on campus is tough. However, emails to Helb are not responded to, and that is very disheartening. Some students who applied for the loans for the first time last year have not yet received anything.” His contact is [email protected].

White elephants • Almost every month, Chintan Gohel notes, there is a revelation on how taxpayers’ money was spent on failed projects. He cites as examples food markets in Turkana that were located too far from the users and frozen fish factories where people can’t afford the product. “If due diligence was done, projects would match the needs of the people.” His contact is [email protected].

Outage • For three weeks, a power blackout has gripped Banisa in Mandera County in the northeastern region, terribly inconveniencing the residents, says Abdi Hillow. The outage was caused by a hitch in Kenya Power’s diesel power generator that serves the remote area. “Kindly fix the problem at your power generator,” Abdi urges the power utility. His contact is [email protected].

Pishori • To blame for the missing pishori rice, a favourite of many consumers’, W. Kimariech says, are unscrupulous traders only interested in “quick profits at the expense of quality. I’ve even seen weevils roaming in packaged pishori in a supermarket! But one can still try out ‘Maruti’ grade 1, which I’ve found to be good.” His contact is [email protected].