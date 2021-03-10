Politicians should be among the first to receive Covid jab

Priority group • To check the spread of Covid-19, politicians should join medics and security personnel among the groups to be vaccinated first, says Job Momanyi. “They meet crowds, hardly observe physical distance and many don’t wear face masks. They are always talking, actually yelling, and spewing saliva at other people. Let’s not feel that they are being favoured.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

***

Shadowy thieves • Breaking down the Sh2 billion said to be stolen daily from the government, university don X.N. Iraki says: “That is some Sh730 billion per year if the thieves work during weekends and public holidays. That is a quarter of our Sh3 trillion Budget. Who are they? What is their gender, age, level of education and counties of birth? When did they start stealing?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

***

Impunity • The hallmark of most leaders, Lincoln E. Oyigo says, is impunity, citing their involvement in land grabbing, political violence and other vices. “The culprits then rush to court, get bail and continue the impunity. Some are only driven by personal gain.” In Mombasa, claims Lincoln, railway and other public land has been stolen by “these crooked leaders”. His contact is lincolnoyigo15@gmail.com.

***

Cuban medics • Following the release from Somalia in May last year of Italian social worker Silvia Romano, who was abducted by terrorists from Kenya 18 months ago but is now back in her home country, Lee M. Kariuki’s curiosity has been hugely aroused. He poses: “What became of the two Cuban doctors who were also kidnapped in Kenya? Were they ever rescued?” His contact is mrleeka82@gmail.com.

***

Link road • Opening the new ICD-Southern Bypass link road in Nairobi for use will be a huge relief for the motorists suffering due to the many trucks trying to exit onto Mombasa Road, says James Githinji. “It will also end the illegality happening as those wanting to use the new link road are asked to ‘part with something’ by the security officials manning it,” he adds. His contact is jgithinji2012@gmail.com.