Politicians must stop personal attack

People power • These are political and not personal wars, says Silas Nyambok, on why leaders, including President Kenyatta, DP William Ruto and ODM boss Raila Odinga, often prefer not to directly face their opponents. However, he adds, “political power rests with the people and clipping an opponent’s wings must be done through them”, hence the mudslinging at rallies. His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

***

Leaders • With Covid-19 still raging, Fredrick Njoka is upset that the government has come up with new taxes. “Businesses aren’t doing well and yet Sh2 billion is stolen daily. We end up overborrowing to fund the recurrent expenditure at the expense of development.” He’s appealing to youth to elect only people of high moral standards and integrity in the 2022 poll. His contact is frednjoka58@gmail.com.

***

Party officials • The lightning speed at which some parties are being taken over by new officials raises eyebrows, says Henry Ruhiu. He is amazed at how some of the newly registered parties got certificates from the Registrar of Political Parties. “I doubt whether the owners complied. Was the registrar satisfied that they have the minimum offices?” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

***

Arrests • Following his arrest and detention at a police station in Nairobi on February 12, despite wearing a mask, Richard Mogaka is accusing the officers of fuelling the spread of Covid-19. “They locked up 30 people in a room from 3pm and 9pm, releasing them one by one after paying Sh500 bribe. The poor are suffering in the hands of the police.” His contact is rmogakah@gmail.com.

***

Democracy • Watching the events following the US elections, Saleem Malik says that even America “is a banana republic with an impotent Congress staging the biggest puppet show on earth on the impeachment of ex-President Donald Trump”. This, Saleem adds, is disappointing for a country that purports to “champion the cause of democracy”. His contact is saleem.malik41@yahoo.com.