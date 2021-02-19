Politicians must stop personal attack

Taxes

With Covid-19 still raging the government has come up with new taxes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

People power • These are political and not personal wars, says Silas Nyambok, on why leaders, including President Kenyatta, DP William Ruto and ODM boss Raila Odinga, often prefer not to directly face their opponents. However, he adds, “political power rests with the people and clipping an opponent’s wings must be done through them”, hence the mudslinging at rallies. His contact is ogutawinyo@yahoo.com.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.