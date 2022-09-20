Politicians must stop pampering the Judiciary

House of suspects • As he congratulates President William Ruto on assuming the top office in the land, W. Kimariech is suspicious about the “pampering and accolades being heaped on the Judiciary, and condemnation of the DCI”. He thinks this has something to do with the fact that some of the newly elected lawmakers are convicts or are facing graft and even murder cases. His contact is [email protected]

****

Patience • As the popular old saying goes, patience pays. And Francis Njuguna is pleading for just that as President Ruto takes charge of the nation. “It’s only fair that we give the new administration time to organise itself as there are a lot of issues in need of its attention. We hope and trust that the new government will fulfil its election campaign promises.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Handshake • The elections have been hailed by observers as “transparent, peaceful and an indication of political maturity of Kenyans”, says F. N. Kimotho, but “the razor-thin margin of victory” poses a challenge that must be urgently addressed. “The winning coalition and the first runner-up should come together, have a ‘handshake’ and forge reconciliation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sensored traffic • The opening of the Nairobi Expressway is a big relief to motorists travelling between JKIA and Mlolongo to Westlands and beyond, says Japheth Amugada. But he finds the traffic jam that often builds up between the University Way roundabout and Nyayo National Stadium much worse than before. “The solution is to install traffic lights with sensors.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pro rate fares • Public transport operators should not take advantage of fuel price increases to inflate fares, says Samwel Mwenda. “If a 14-seater matatu consumes one litre of petrol to cover, say, five kilometres, the increment in fare over that distance should only to cover the fuel cost above the normal rate. Drivers should pity ordinary mwananchi.” His contact is [email protected]