Politicians must stop behaving badly

MP Peter Salasya • Youthful Mumias East MP Peter Salasya, who allegedly slapped someone at a funeral, is not the only politician behaving badly, notes Charles Wakaba Kamanga. “Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai was also accused of assaulting a Kenya Power employee but still walks free in the hallowed grounds of Parliament. Sadly, court cases drag on almost indefinitely.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Frogmarched • The parents who frogmarched the principal of Isongo Secondary School in Mumias, Kakamega County, over poor 2023 KCSE exam results “are hooligans, pure and simple”, says Shukri Omar. “Having the man chased away from his school by persons young enough to be his grandchildren says a lot about how low we’ve sunk morally as a nation.” His contact is [email protected].

***

School papers • Almost every public primary and secondary school, Joseph Macharia notes, requires learners to bring a ream of papers on the opening day of term. “A ream consists of 500 papers, and I wonder if each student uses all of them in one term. It's a money-making scandal by schools against struggling parents and should be stopped by the government.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gospel hit • Back in the recording studio after a long time, Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman has just released a new exciting song titled, Mjaribu Yesu, whose video is a joy to watch and see him sing and dance in several indoor and outdoor scenes. “I hope this will be a sing-along tune this year.” If interested, you can contact him through his email address, [email protected].

***

Courts • One of the distinctions of the “developed countries today is about having individuals, institutions, and other organisations obeying court orders” for the dispensing of justice to all, says Livingstone Mjomba. A worried Mjomba poses: “Where could our country now be headed with the top leaders increasingly threatening to disobey court orders?” His contact is [email protected].