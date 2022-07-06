Politicians making ‘lofty promises’ not the destiny of our nation

Lofty promises • Politicians are making “lofty promises” in election campaigns as if they have just “woken up to remedy the ills affecting the country”, says Ayub Rays Osinde. “It’s like they have just landed from Planet Mars, yet they have been part of the leadership. These people have no morals, integrity and authenticity. They are not the destiny of our nation.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Collusion • Where is the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK), asks Kevin Mathenge. “As a parent, I’ve noted that public and private schools recommend particular brands of stationery in admission letters. This distorts and lessens competition in trade, violating the law. It’s a collusion between traders, school owners and head teachers.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Transparency • Financial reporting has evolved significantly, says Elizabeth Mueni, impressed with the accrual accounting in the public sector. “Income and expenses are recorded when billed, regardless of when or whether the money is received. This presents a true picture of an organisation’s financial health and is good for transparency and accountability.” Her contact is [email protected].

****

Copyright • As secular and gospel songs are being used in the election campaigns, Francis Njuguna is curious about whether the composers are reaping from their sweat or are just being exploited. “Their creativity is helping politicians to achieve their ambitions.” A self-declared fighter against exploitation, he wants the singers’ rights protected. His contact is [email protected].

****

Joe Kadhi • Veteran editor and media trainer Joe Kadhi, who died in Nairobi recently, was someone whose work Henry Ruhiu says he keenly followed over the years. “I never missed his weekly column, ‘Why? asks Joe Kadhi’. He taught many and may his work be there for generations. But he’s gone forever; may his soul rest in eternal peace.” His contact is [email protected].