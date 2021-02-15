Politicians have joined Covid-19 “super spreaders” club

Indirect speech • Why President Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga prefer to address the public instead of facing those they have issues with, Henry Kibett doesn’t understand. “They will tell the crowd indirectly about a person that is even present. The people just laugh it off, even though the message eventually reaches the intended person.” His contact is hkibett@yahoo.com.

***

Inclusivity • The draft United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party constitution, Muriithi King’au notes, mirrors the draft BBI proposals on the need to have expanded leadership slots at the national level for more inclusive leadership. “If it suits them to have inclusivity in the party, why not at the national level? What is good for the goose is good for the gander.” His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

***

Mobile hacking • After he heard about a friend’s Safaricom account being hacked, Richard Pye says, it soon happened to him. “After noticing that my data bundle usage was going very fast, I went to a Safaricom Shop and was told it was because I had a ‘monthly data bundle subscription’. I’ve never had any; so, somebody must have got into my account.” His contact is mwitu01@hotmail.com.

***

Snail mail • Western Coach provides reliable passenger transport to western Kenya. But not so good, Sammy Keiza laments, is their courier service. In December 2019, he was treated shabbily at their Chavakali office. He thought things had improved until a parcel was sent to him on February 5. “The Mbale office staff could not explain the failure to deliver in 24 hours.” His contact is samkesak@yahoo.com.

***

Super spreaders • While many Kenyans take seriously the Health ministry restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, there is a jokers’ club putting lives at risk, says Carey Yiembe. The politicians have joined “the super spreaders club through recklessness and unbridled personal ambitions”. He wishes they could learn from Europe and the US on the pandemic. His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.