Politicians have forgotten that we are in the middle of a pandemic

Public rally • Politicians, including ODM leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa resident Poul Vig notes, “must have completely forgotten that we are in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic”. He poses: “Where are the masks? What about social distancing? Are politicians not subject to the health restrictions? I wonder how many people were infected at his public rally!” His contact is poulvig@yahoo.dk.

***

Lavatory • For the convenience of litigants and others who must visit the courts, Mwangi Karuga is impressed that public washrooms have been provided. He cannot understand why banks and KRA do not provide such. “Why do public health officials allow banks and other institutions to operate without toilets and running water for public use?” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

***

Noise • The National Environment and Management Authority is the target of Nairobi civic activist Diana Dsouza for not doing enough to protect city residents from noise pollution. Says she: “There is construction taking place in the Kileleshwa all day and night. Residents can hear the noise. This is obviously illegal.” For the details, her contact is diana@encompas.co.ke.

***

Life • The rising incidence of suicides should not be taken lightly, remarks F. Mukembu, recalling a recent case in which a policeman hanged himself in Maara, Tharaka-Nithi County. “It was a bizarre occurrence that calls for serious thought. There is a need for the counselling of workers both in the private and public sectors to prevent such loss of lives.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

***

Tribute • Larry King, who died at 87, had carved for himself a niche as an icon of journalism, remarks Alnashir Walji. During his Larry King Live show on CNN, he recalls, he interviewed top personalities, including presidents and celebrities. “He had knack for interviewing without embarrassing the interviewee.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

Have an iconic day, won’t you!