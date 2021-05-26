Politicians' flirtation with Covid-19 is disappointing

Covid gatherings • Politicians never cease to amaze, remarks Ruth Gituma, on their reckless flirting with grave danger. She poses: “How they can start making their meet-the-people tours with the Covid-19 pandemic numbers looking so grim! Or am I just being paranoid? I hope those attending these political rallies realise that they will be on their own should they get sick.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Raila rallies • After battling with and defeating Covid-19, ODM leader Raila Odinga’s “public defiance of the invisible enemy by addressing huge rallies in Kisumu Town is disappointing”, says Jim Webo. Also depressing, he adds, was seeing academic and politician Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o, the host governor, tugging along. “These distinguished gentlemen need to show a good example to boost the fight against the virus.”

***

Muturi • National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi’s coronation as the Mt Kenya spokesperson is “null and void”, declares Lawrence Nyoike. According to him, Muturi, who was installed at the Murang’a traditional shrine, does not qualify as he is from the eastern region. “If there’s no successor in the central region let leadership go to other communities.” His contact is lawrencenyoike1@gmail.com.

***

Kitale roads • Signs erected on the Kitale-Kiringet-Kwanza-Chepchoina road that is under construction clearly indicate that motor vehicles exceeding the 10-tonne load capacity are prohibited, notes Nixon Wandabi. “However, I have seen trucks using that road with huge loads. Who is supposed to enforce this rule? Or is it beyond being controlled?” he wonders. His contact is nixonwandabi@gmail.com.

***

Expressway • The Nairobi Expressway, which is a great project, has its own downside, notes Ian Mgenyi. “The persistent narrowing of lanes is causing traffic mayhem. At GM, Nyayo National Stadium and Bunyala Road roundabout, the contractor can use technology to create lanes to ease snarl-ups. The engineering skills displayed can remove the bottlenecks.” His contact is ianorberts56@gmail.com.