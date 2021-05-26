Politicians' flirtation with Covid-19 is disappointing

Raila Odinga in Kisumu

ODM leader Raila Odinga addresses his supporters at Kondele in Kisumu County on May 24, 2021. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Politicians never cease to amaze, remarks Ruth Gituma, on their reckless flirting with grave danger.
  • Raila Odinga’s public defiance of the invisible enemy by addressing huge rallies in Kisumu Town is disappointing, says Jim Webo.

Covid gatherings • Politicians never cease to amaze, remarks Ruth Gituma, on their reckless flirting with grave danger. She poses: “How they can start making their meet-the-people tours with the Covid-19 pandemic numbers looking so grim! Or am I just being paranoid? I hope those attending these political rallies realise that they will be on their own should they get sick.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

