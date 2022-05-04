Politicians should desist from campaigning in funerals

Funerals • Politicians must resist the tendency to take their campaigns to funerals as a mark of respect for the dead and the bereaved families, says Morgan Wanyonyi. “Funerals are for mourning the dead and not a place to hold [election] campaigns. They should just attend burials like other people, not turn them into their campaign platforms,” he pleads. His contact is [email protected].

***

Battered • Many wrong things have happened under the watch of the Jubilee administration, says Chris Kiriba. “The economy has been battered, while the weather has been unkind to people in the arid and semi-arid northern counties.” The government, he pleads, should devise strategies to fight Covid-19 should the pandemic return, as predicted by scientists. His contact is [email protected].

***

Bribery • Rampant bribery is one of the reasons why our country is ranked among the most corrupt in the world, says Taita-Taveta resident Dinaice Agnela Makenga. “To be able to get a public service, one must pay a bribe. Police are among the biggest culprits. Some of them were recently filmed taking bribes from a nightclub. Let’s stop this bad habit.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Blackout • Can Kenya Power staff go to the rescue of the people of Musibiriri village in Busia County, who have suffered a power outage for the past one month and still counting, urges Dr James Mukabi. The most affected are primary and secondary schools, and a health centre where key services have ground to a halt. “There has been no response to complaints.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Naming • The names of some top 2021 KCPE exam candidates, university don XN Iraki says, “were as interesting as their marks”. He adds: “I noted music star Diana Ross, rally driver Ian Duncan, and former Agriculture minister Bruce McKenzie (Mackenzie). But I missed Wangari Maathai and musician Fadhili William. How do we pick names for our kids?” His contact is [email protected].