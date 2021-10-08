Politicians are prioritising votes over health of Kenyans

Covid-19 • The incumbents and political aspirants, James Githinji notes, have come out in full force, urging fellow Kenyans to register as voters ahead of next year’s General Election. However, he is disappointed that they have not put similar emphasis on the vaccination against Covid-19. “Kenyans who still believe politicians have their interests at heart are dreaming.” His contact is [email protected].

National IDs • The voter registration is being slowed down by lack of national identity cards, says Kamichore Mutindira. “The government should take advantage of this to achieve three goals. All the voter registration centres should also issue national IDs and Huduma Namba cards and also serve as venues for the Covic-19 vaccinations.” His contact is [email protected].

Positions • DP William Ruto, who has been bashing his pro-BBI opponents for pushing for constitutional change to create more positions, is doing the same in his UDA party, says W. Kimariech. “There are several deputies for the secretary-general, chairman, treasurer and organising secretary. If this is not sharing out positions to different regions or tribes, then what is?” His contact [email protected]m.

Power • It’s been two months of complaints but power fluctuations and blackouts have become the daily routine and yet electricity bills come without fail in Nairobi’s Parklands area, says Shobhna Shah. “Why can’t we have a lasting solution to this problem? Why can’t Kenya Power replace the 70-year-old transformer, which can’t cater for the increasing buildings?” Her contact [email protected].

No jobs • Necessity, as the old adage goes, is the mother of invention, remarks F. Mukembu. “However, after four years, university graduates should have gained the knowledge and skills to make them job creators rather than jobseekers. This is the only way to make our country self-sufficient.” The many graduates who can’t find jobs, he urges, must try to be more innovative.” His contact is [email protected].