Politicians are prioritising votes over health of Kenyans

Gladys Boss Shollei

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei second (leff), appeals to boda-boda riders in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County to register as voters before the official launch of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise on October 04, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • he voter registration is being slowed down by lack of national identity cards, says Kamichore Mutindira.
  • DP William Ruto, who has been bashing his pro-BBI opponents for pushing for constitutional change to create more positions, is doing the same in his UDA party.

Covid-19 • The incumbents and political aspirants, James Githinji notes, have come out in full force, urging fellow Kenyans to register as voters ahead of next year’s General Election. However, he is disappointed that they have not put similar emphasis on the vaccination against Covid-19. “Kenyans who still believe politicians have their interests at heart are dreaming.” His contact is [email protected].

