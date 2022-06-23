Politicians and academic qualifications

Paperless • Over the past few days, Kenyans have been treated to the drama on social media, in the papers and on TV “about politicians’ academic qualifications or, precisely, the lack of them”, notes John Mukiri. “This has attracted descriptions of some of the leaders as rogues, untrustworthy, impostors, dubious and shady. There could be more words to describe them.” His contact is [email protected].

Flea market • The second-hand market in household items, from those of the ‘expatriates leaving’, uncollected goods and scrap metal, has been booming, says Job Momanyi. “For clothes, toys and furniture, it’s good to buy them new but it costs more. One of the benefits is cost-saving. Some are up to 50 per cent cheaper. You can also find unique items.” His contact is [email protected].

Stalls • Mitumba stalls on Moi Avenue opposite Kenya Cinema, near Gill House, occupy parking spaces, denying the people who have offices and businesses there parking, says Dr Amugada. “There is a loss to the city of revenue from parking fees of Sh30,000 a day. Kenyatta and Moi avenues are major streets in the CBD, where these stalls and hawkers should never be allowed.” His contact is [email protected].

‘Rubbishrock’ • The number of trucks collecting garbage from residential areas and shopping centres in Nairobi’s Eastlands, especially Komarock, has declined in the past few months, says Fredrick Njoka. “The residents have resorted to burning rubbish, which poses a serious health hazard.” He hopes Nairobi Metropolitan Services will urgently address the crisis. His contact is [email protected].

Upgrade • What have the politicians without academic certificates, including university degrees, been spending their money and energies on instead of upgrading their education, wonders Anthony Ngugi. “They should have been working hard to improve their academic credentials. A good education and integrity are among the factors vital for good leadership.” His contact is [email protected].