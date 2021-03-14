Political seats are not for inheritance

Seat inheritance • Political seats are not for inheritance, says Eliab Otiato, pleased with the results from the parliamentary by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai. “The by-elections took a different turn. Relatives of the dead MPs did not get any sympathy. This means that the politics in the western region is more advanced and other regions should emulate this.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

