Seat inheritance • Political seats are not for inheritance, says Eliab Otiato, pleased with the results from the parliamentary by-elections in Matungu and Kabuchai. “The by-elections took a different turn. Relatives of the dead MPs did not get any sympathy. This means that the politics in the western region is more advanced and other regions should emulate this.” His contact is mabwaeliab@gmail.com.

Party power • The era of strong political parties ended with the defeat of Kanu by a united opposition in 2002, remarks Jim Webo, adding that there is nothing surprising about the formation of alliances. “The troubled Jubilee Party cobbled together small parties and Nasa put up a good fight after ODM joined Wiper and Ford-Kenya.” Let politicians be more honest with themselves and the voters.

Saluting Njoya • Retired Presbyterian cleric Timothy Njoya may not be heard about a lot these days but Mwangi Karuga vividly remembers his contribution to the struggle for multipartyism. “Heroes are usually quickly forgotten after the struggle. Dr Njoya suffered brutal beatings in the clamour for the new Constitution in the 1980s as he fought injustices.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Calling Jimmy • Conspicuously missing from the political scene, Githuku Mungai notes, is Jimmy Kibaki, the son of retired President Mwai Kibaki. “He harboured political ambitions during his father’s second and last term. Well, I respect other people’s privacy, but I think Jimmy is a public figure. Should the political bug bite him any time, he will, no doubt, communicate.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Strange ad • A media supplement by BAT, lauding its policies, caught Graham Girvan’s eye. Says he: “I was surprised that there was no mention of its primary product. There was only a coy reference to ‘reducing the health impact of our business’ but no explanation for that business. The omission of tobacco is a good example of smoke and mirrors.” His contact is grahamcgirvan@hotmail.com.