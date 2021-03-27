Police should do more to ensure city residents’ safety

Vaccine • Two Ministry of Health agencies, Ken Butiko notes, have denied approving the importation of a Russian Covid-19 vaccine. "So, who then authorised the imports? I'm sure the blame game is about to begin and we shall never know the truth." However, Ken adds, he is sure that the mandarins in the government and tenderpreneurs are behind it." His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Maji Maji rebellion• Citing the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli's mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Maji Maji rebellion as having "miserably failed" is wrong, says Joseph Matanya. "The Maji Maji never failed. That was the Mzungu's version. Like the Mau Mau, it hit hard where it mattered, as the people stood up against the superior weapons of the Europeans." His contact isjmatanya32@gmail.com.

Crime • While commending the officers from Makongeni Police Station, Nairobi, for impounding the matatus carrying excess passengers in a Covid-19 crackdown, Boniface Wanyoike wishes they could do a bit more to enhance the people's safety. He poses: "Why can't they use the same gusto to arrest the muggers operating near the City Stadium?" His contact is bonifacewanyoikegacheru@gmail.com.

Tender • A tender advertised by the Kiambu County government for the upgrading of the Kwa Rhoda-Gituamba Road, Githuku Mungai was pleased to note, has been reserved for women, youth and persons living with disabilities. His only request to Governor James Nyoro is to ask his top officials to ensure that the job is well done. "A superficial job will help nobody." His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Mheshimiwa mania • To break traffic rules, including driving against oncoming traffic, shoving other drivers off the road, Joe Musyoki says, "All one needs are imitation blue/red flickering lights on an SUV". He adds: "Traffic cops watch helplessly, as mheshimiwa mania spreads on the roads, infecting GoK, parastatal and county drivers running errands such as collecting laundry for their bosses!" His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.