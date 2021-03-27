Police should do more to ensure city residents’ safety

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Vaccine • Two Ministry of Health agencies, Ken Butiko notes, have denied approving the importation of a Russian Covid-19 vaccine. "So, who then authorised the imports? I'm sure the blame game is about to begin and we shall never know the truth." However, Ken adds, he is sure that the mandarins in the government and tenderpreneurs are behind it." His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

