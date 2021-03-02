Matatu impunity• Matatu drivers and conductors on the Kisumu-Bondo road are the lords of impunity, notes Sam Oyugi. The Toyota Probox cars, he reports, often carry up to 12 passengers and the old 14-seater matatus 20. “The many police roadblocks are just toll stations for the officers.” Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, he pleads, should stop the racket. His contact is oyugi13@gmail.com.





Stench• Residents of Mwariki/Eldoret Pembe Mbili in Nakuru County have, for the past three months, had to contend with nauseating stench from burst sewer pipes, moans Fred Muita. He is disappointed that the county has done nothing to rectify the problem. "We're staring at a typhoid outbreak. Governor Lee Kinyanjui should come to our rescue." His contact is muitaciira@gmail.com.





Heartlessness• Mohammed Fazal Hussein says he finds the handling of the case of a woman whose son died in an accident but she could not access the money he had on his M-Pesa account rather heartless. "The staff advised her to get a court order but the personal records with Safaricom could easily prove beyond any doubt she was the mother." His contact is Mohammed78611021@Hotmail.com.





A cry to Helb• The Higher Education Loans Board (Helb)has let down Meru University of Science and Technology students, whose first semester is about to end before they get the money for their upkeep, says Tinah Nyamai. "We will be sitting exams in a week and need to pay fees and rent and buy food. This is bound to adversely affect us." Her contact is tinahnyamai6@gmail.com.





Proof of the pudding• The new policy to award academic certificates to artisans based on recognition of prior learning (RPL) is excellent, says Joseph Ngige. “It will give them the impetus to compete with other professionals in the job market.” His only misgiving is that the consumers of their products are not on the steering committee. His contact is josephngige1993@gmail.com.

Have a competitive day, won't you!




