Matatu impunityMatatu drivers and conductors on the Kisumu-Bondo road are the lords of impunity, notes Sam Oyugi. The Toyota Probox cars, he reports, often carry up to 12 passengers and the old 14-seater matatus 20. “The many police roadblocks are just toll stations for the officers.” Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, he pleads, should stop the racket. His contact is oyugi13@gmail.com.

