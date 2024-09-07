Police officers guarding CBK should stop harassing pedestrians

Harassment • The security guards and Administration Police guarding the Central Bank of Kenya and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) headquarters at Times Tower at the junction of Taifa Road, off Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi have become a nuisance, says Henry Ruiru. “They should stop harassing pedestrians, who by chance happen to stop and briefly greet each other.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Water bill • Contrary to Karongo Mbui's claim, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company says all customers with registered telephone numbers and email addresses have been receiving water bills promptly. Says the Corporate Affairs and Liason Department: "Mr Karongo should call our toll-free line 0800724366 to confirm if he's registered and if not update his details."

***

Hawkers • Nairobi City County should prevent rogue plainclothes askaris from harassing hawkers and other petty traders, Vincent Kilele pleads. "The county should issue badges with clear name tags of its authorised inspection section staff, and the official telephone numbers." It should also require the officers to carry out operations while wearing their official uniforms.

***

Ambition • A quote in English playwright William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar, "ambition is made of sterner stuff", fascinates Robert Mukirae. Says he: "As a nation, are we ambitious enough to advance to the next level? Despite our immense human resources, we seem to be mired in apathy and despair. We aren't in a good place as a country. A big reset is required."

***

Country's shame • It's a big shame that the national soccer team, Harambee Stars, has had to play its home match in the Afcon competition in Uganda, says a disgusted Fred Njuki. The Confederation of African Football (CAF), he adds, has not cleared any of the Kenyan stadiums to host its matches. "The entire Football Kenya administration of chairman Nick Mwendwa should be disbanded."