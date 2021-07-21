Police officers’ act of kindness laudable

Merciful officers • On learning about the miserable lives members of a family in Nyagenge village, in Kisii County, were leading, Job Momanyi reports, Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri was so touched that she mobilised her fellow officers and other well-wishers to build semi-permanent houses and buy household goods for them. “Such acts of kindness are laudable.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

Bad omen • Be wary of Jubilee Party, Meshack Kioko advises politicians as he reflects on recent by-elections. “Jubilee endorsed McDonald Mariga in Kibra and he lost. Susan Waititu lost in Juja, Zebedeo Opore in Bonchari and Kariri Njama in Kiambaa.” He cautions ODM chief Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka on the consequences of its endorsement. His contact is kingmeshack79@gmail.com.

Honour • Following debate on the naming of a Nairobi road after Cotu boss Francis Atwoli, Kinuthia Rumba says he has noted Kenyans’ “distaste, merits and demerits of honouring the trade unionist” but is shocked that nobody has proposed that a road be named after former President Mwai Kibaki. “It’s high time Thika Superhighway was renamed Mwai Kibaki Superhighway.” His contact is dkrumba@gmail.com.

Wrong choice • Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company doesn’t deserve ISO certification, remarks B. J. K. Karingithi. “Ask residents of Kugeria North Close on Kiambu Road. For the past three weeks, those on WhatsApp have reported, visited and begged the utility to repair the pipeline, to no avail. It should question the competence of its ISO certification auditors.” His contact is bjk@excelmanagement.co.ke.

Looters • Since Kenyans have refused to learn from oil tanker explosions, such as the one at Malanga in Siaya that killed 14 people and left dozens of others injured while siphoning petrol, Dr Victor Isadia wants strict measures to curb the behaviour. “After survivors heal, they should be charged with stealing and endangering lives. That will deter many.” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.



