Police officers’ act of kindness laudable

Police officers in Molo, Nakuru County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Merciful officers • On learning about the miserable lives members of a family in Nyagenge village, in Kisii County, were leading, Job Momanyi reports, Nakuru County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri was so touched that she mobilised her fellow officers and other well-wishers to build semi-permanent houses and buy household goods for them. “Such acts of kindness are laudable.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

