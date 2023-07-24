Police must stop impersonating journalists

Dirty tricks • The emerging trend of police impersonating journalists or others to pounce on protesters during the anti-government ‘maandamano’ demonstrations is unacceptable and must be stopped, says Ruth Gituma. “Security officers should always be distinct from the rest for easier identification. What some plainclothes officers did in Nairobi was wrong. Nobody is safe!” His contact is [email protected]

Sabotage • After spending the three days of last week’s opposition-led demonstrations touring the country, Prof Sam Chege says he has reached the conclusion that this is purely economic sabotage. “You cannot bring down the high cost of living by sabotaging the economy. And continued demos will only make things much worse, and not better.” His contact is [email protected]

NSE pledge • Last year, President William Ruto, Jotham Ndung’u recalls, promised to “end the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) drought by privatising some parastatals this year”. With no sign that is happening, Jotham wonders whether the government is really committed to fulfilling that promise. “If it happened, it’d be a game changer for the NSE!” His contact is [email protected]

Beauty and brains • Seeing young lawyer Asha Bashir in the High Court, in Nairobi, representing Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, has thrilled Nassir Daud Hussein. “She’s a role model to the millions of young women, especially from the northeastern region. Appearing in this high-profile case is a big endorsement of her legal brilliance. Keep it up, Asha!” His contact is [email protected]

Exercise • Owning car doesn’t mean one should never walk at all, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “Failing to walk can have serious health implications. We all need to walk for at least 90 minutes and drink eight glassfuls of water in a day. Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart and blood circulation problems are often fuelled by lack of regular exercise.” His contact is [email protected].