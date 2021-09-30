Police have ignored directives outlawing roadblocks

Roadblocks • Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai’s directives outlawing roadblocks and other police checks on the highways have been ignored because they are “de facto toll stations”, says Dickson K. He poses: “Why can’t the IG or anti-corruption agencies form a special squad to crack down on these illegal toll stations and bring the menace to an end?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Insurance • NHIF has noted Elly Nyaim Opot’s complaint on the medical cover for dependents. “The Fund is guided by the NHIF Act 1998, which denotes a child as below 18 or, if below 21, has no own income and is living with the contributor while undergoing a full-time course at university or college.” It also covers persons with physical and the mental disabilities. The Fund’s contact is [email protected].

****

Blackout • Residents of Katani, on Nairobi’s eastern outskirts in Machakos County, have, after being literally kept in the dark for two weeks, lost patience with Kenya Power. “When our transformer blew up, they promised that it would be fixed in two days. Is this the way KP is going to treat one of the county’s fast-growing neighbourhoods?” one asks. The account is 37175907460 and reference, 7128621.

***

Parking • Mwangi Kaboyo parked his car in Nairobi’s city centre and paid the Sh200 fee via M-Pesa. Later, the person who sold him the vehicle got a message informing him that he had not paid the fee. In the evening, the former owner got another message saying he had been fined Sh2,000. “I suspect a plot to force me to pay Sh2,200 for a day’s parking?” says Mwangi, whose contact is [email protected].

****

Travel • Kenya, notes Bimal Shah, “has been very lenient” to foreign visitors despite the Covid-19 pandemic. He wishes the ambassadors and high commissioners from the US, UK and other European countries, China, India and other Asian nations and Australia could inform their governments that Kenya is safe. “We welcome them to visit for pleasure and business.” His contact [email protected].