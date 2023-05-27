Police deserve kudos on crackdown on sugar scandal

Toxic sugar • Thanks to a tip-off, Ezekiel Mukabwa Orachi reports, police in Nairobi have recovered some contaminated sugar that crooked traders have released into the market, endangering consumers’ lives. Police, he adds, deserve kudos for moving swiftly and impounding the sugar at a shop in Ruaraka, after the alarm was raised. His contact is [email protected]

***

Priorities • The introduction of new national identity cards is yet another indication of the government’s upside-down priorities, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “The ink on the Huduma Namba registration hasn’t even dried. Can the government justify this additional spending on ID cards? It’s not enough to simply say that the new cards will have more security features.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Waste • Water is “a very important resource that must be conserved”, says Humphrey Kaburu. “Human beings, animals, and even trees and other plants all require water for their survival.” Nothing pains Humphrey like seeing the precious commodity just flowing to waste. “You can imagine each of the 50 million Kenyans wasting only a litre of water every day.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Diplomacy • Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua should be fired or transferred to another docket “because he’s hurting our international relations”, urges Prof Sam Chege. “He engages in cheap publicity stunts with negative consequences. Canada denied his statement that he had secured thousands of jobs for Kenyans. We now can’t trust what he says.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Leadership • The “deeply entrenched tribal politics” is to blame for the toxic presidential system, says Taabu Tele. The leadership, he adds, just gives lip service to respect for institutions. “Devolution and the bid to demystify the presidency remain the two key casualties of the implementation of our otherwise progressive 2010 Constitution, resulting in our collective pain.” His contact is [email protected]