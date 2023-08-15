Police brutality must stop

Brutal police • The job of the police is not to kill protesters but to ensure that demonstrations are peaceful, says Kinama a’Mutungi. “People have been killed by the police. Baby Pendo was only six months old and inside her parents’ house. Peaceful demos are enshrined in the Constitution. Police have no business disrupting them and killing their fellow countrymen and women.” His contact is [email protected].

Dirge • The acrimony over the planned national dialogue between the government and the opposition sounds like a eulogy even before the talks begin, says Taabu Tele. “What is more, the toxic war drums have been beating with bravado, fanning the smouldering political embers devoid of a sense of responsibility or statesmanship as the country stares into the abyss.” His contact is [email protected].

Sacrifice • The Department of Immigration Services is notorious for delayed passport applications and other vices but Jimmy Owen Anyonyi got a pleasant surprise recently. “I visited Nyayo House, Nairobi, to get my biometrics captured and the staff stayed beyond the normal working hours up to late evening until we were all served. It should operate 24 hours.” His contact is [email protected].

Magical Kenya • Every Sunday, at 7.30pm, lawyer Njora Waweru says, he’s always glued to NTV, watching the travel show Twende, which is hosted by his nephew Elsaphan Njora. “It’s amazing how many hidden treasures we have off the beaten tourist track. There is so much else to see—beaches, desert, mountains and rivers and flora and fauna. Kenya is truly magical.” His contact is [email protected].

Call to peace • Turmoil looms in Pakistan following the jailing of cricket icon and former prime minister Imran Khan for three years, says Alnashir D. Walji. “The opposition leader has called for peaceful protests in Islamabad and Lahore cities. The nuclear power is also locked in a dispute with India over Kashmir’s autonomy. Let peace prevail in the Islamic state!” His contact is [email protected].