Plight of Kenyans in the Middle East is worrying

Distressed woman

Many victims of human trafficking may end up experiencing post-traumatic stress, difficulty in relationships, depression and memory loss.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
By  The Watchman

  • Cases of Kenyans dying overseas have increased, says George Nyairo.
  • Italy’s shocking win in the men’s Tokyo Olympics 100 metres final “has upset the world sprinting order”, says Robert Mukirae.

Squalor • Many Kenyans going to Dubai, Qatar, Yemen and other Arab countries in search of greener pastures end up in misery after paying agents huge sums of money, says George Nyairo. “Once abroad, they live in squalor and their diet is not even good. Cases of Kenyans dying overseas have increased. Recently, a Kenyan woman fell to her death from a tall building in Dubai.” His contact is nyairo.george@yahoo.com.

