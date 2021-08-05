Plight of Kenyans in the Middle East is worrying

Squalor • Many Kenyans going to Dubai, Qatar, Yemen and other Arab countries in search of greener pastures end up in misery after paying agents huge sums of money, says George Nyairo. “Once abroad, they live in squalor and their diet is not even good. Cases of Kenyans dying overseas have increased. Recently, a Kenyan woman fell to her death from a tall building in Dubai.” His contact is nyairo.george@yahoo.com.

***

Blackout • After nearly a fortnight of a blackout on the North Coast, local resident John Mcharo is livid. Says he: “I live in the Bomani area of Mtwapa in Kilifi County. We have had no power for 10 days in spite of making numerous calls to Kenya Power. With such rude and unresponsive staff, it’s no wonder the power utility makes losses.” The reference number is 6955518 and his contact jcmcharo@gmail.com.

***

Road hogs • One of the biggest challenges in boosting road safety is the appalling lack of courtesy among a majority of the motorists, remarks Dave Tumbula. “Whenever a driver indicates that she or she intends to change lanes, those behind suddenly begin to accelerate. These people need to be taught that being overtaken on the road is not demeaning at all. The car turn signals are not mere decorations.”

***

Phobia • Rushing to the defence of cats, which Tom Mwiraria feared would eat his lizards, John T. Mukui says the man was wrong. “Lizards carry parasitic liver fluke that can kill a cat. Cats eat rats, but rats are not an endangered species. Cats sometimes eat grass to induce vomiting when they have upset stomach. Perhaps, Tom has ailurophobia (excessive fear of cats).” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.

***

Italian job • Italy’s shocking win in the men’s Tokyo Olympics 100 metres final “has upset the world sprinting order”, says Robert Mukirae. “Jamaica and the US have been the two superpowers. Jamaica was a no-show in the finals while the US barely managed to hold on to second place. Italy’s recent sporting successes have been boosters in its Covid-19 recovery. Go Azzurri, go!” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.