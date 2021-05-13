Please, don't impose proposed levy on bread

Bread

A supermarket attendant arranging loaves of bread on a shelf at a Naivas Supermarket branch in Nairobi on October 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The most deafening political silence lately must be that of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, notes Jim Webo.
  • The candidates, who excelled in the 2020 KCSE exam, qualifying to join university, deserve to be commended, says F. Mukembu.

Bread tax • The National Treasury’s proposal to levy 16 per cent VAT on bread in this year’s Budget does not sit well with Bimal Shah. Says he: “Bread is a staple food for Kenyans. Schoolchildren have at least three slices every day. With elections around the corner, I appeal to the MPs to reject this. Stop the theft and wastage of funds instead of continuously taxing citizens.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.