Please, don't impose proposed levy on bread

Bread tax • The National Treasury’s proposal to levy 16 per cent VAT on bread in this year’s Budget does not sit well with Bimal Shah. Says he: “Bread is a staple food for Kenyans. Schoolchildren have at least three slices every day. With elections around the corner, I appeal to the MPs to reject this. Stop the theft and wastage of funds instead of continuously taxing citizens.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

***

Silent Sabina • The most deafening political silence lately must be that of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege, notes Jim Webo. He says she hasn’t uttered a word on the BBI for months. “In the early days of the bid to change the Constitution, she was snugly in the President Uhuru Kenyatta-leaning Kieleweke camp. Then she was rumoured to be headed to DP William Ruto’s Tangatanga group but just vanished.”

***

Radio bets • It’s sad to listen to radios asking people to answer weird questions and charge them for sending answers to short code numbers, says Thomas Yebei. That costs them hefty sums. “A listener is promised Sh2,000 to attract the gullible people to bet. Can’t the Communications Authority of Kenya regulate this unethical conduct by some FM stations?” His contact is tomyebei@yahoo.com.

***

Career guidance • The candidates, who excelled in the 2020 KCSE exam, qualifying to join university, deserve to be commended, says F. Mukembu. However, he strongly feels the young people need proper guidance to become more resourceful after higher education. “Many students who perform well in the KCSE exam get spoilt and their dreams are shattered.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

***

Exam scores • Teachers are not solely to blame for the poor results in national exams, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “The success of a student is as a result of parents and the government providing the learning resources, but the most important factor is the student’s effort. Teachers are just facilitators. They do a good job and should be appreciated.” His contact is wanjohimwangi@yahoo.com.