Payment delays 'killing' Kazi Mtaani

Youths hired in Kazi Mtaani Initiative from Changamwe demonstrate over delayed payment of their dues in this picture taken on September 24, 2020. 

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • Kazi Mtaani, the community clean-up programme supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta, appears to have run out of steam, Vincent Kogei notes.
  • Donholm Road, at Greenspan Estate, Embakasi East Constituency, in Nairobi, is in a horrible state, moans Fredrick Machanga.

No pay • Kazi Mtaani, the community clean-up programme supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta to get the idle jobless youth in urban and rural areas gainfully engaged, appears to have run out of steam, Vincent Kogei notes. “The programme been going well until recently, when payments ceased. Payment delays without proper communication have caused fears.” His contact is vincekogei@gmail.com.

