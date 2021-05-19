Payment delays 'killing' Kazi Mtaani

No pay • Kazi Mtaani, the community clean-up programme supported by President Uhuru Kenyatta to get the idle jobless youth in urban and rural areas gainfully engaged, appears to have run out of steam, Vincent Kogei notes. “The programme been going well until recently, when payments ceased. Payment delays without proper communication have caused fears.” His contact is vincekogei@gmail.com.

Bad road • Donholm Road, at Greenspan Estate, Embakasi East Constituency, in Nairobi, is in a horrible state, moans Fredrick Machanga. The drainage, he adds, has been neglected right from Harambee Sacco Estate towards Jacaranda Estate. That causes an overflow of flood water onto the road, eroding it. “The MCA and our MP have ignored the area for some time.” His contact is fmachanga@yahoo.co.uk.

Drainage flaws • The expanded drainage civil works carried out recently by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services on Ole Odume and Riara roads are commendable, remarks Alfonso Gribaldi. But he is disappointed that the NMS failed to fix the storm drains. “The recent rains have exposed the design flaw. Houses in Elite Court have been flooded.” His contact is Alfgribaldi@yahoo.com.

Soiled access • A heap of soil on a road at National Housing Corporation (NHC) Estate at Changamwe, Mombasa, that Muthoni Gathumbi complained was not just an eyesore but was also hampering access is still there. “To date, nothing has been done about it. It bothers me to see schoolchildren and motorists struggle to pass through it, especially when it rains.” Her contact is muthonigathumbi@yahoo.com.

Big day • Besides the High Court “muting of the BBI reggae”, May 13 has some significance for Kenya, says John T. Mukui. “On that day in 1978, Henry Rono broke the 3,000 metres steeplechase world record, at eight minutes and 5.4 seconds (8:05.40). It stood until 1989, when Peter Koech posted 8:05.35. It’s a date of joy and sadness, depending on the side of the BBI fence one sits on.” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.