Parliament must stop undermining SRC

Shame • Parliament’s latest bid to bypass the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and determine mileage and other perks for judges and lawmakers is undermining a legitimate institution, says W. Kimariech. “The government-sponsored Bill is out of place in an ailing economy. As the people are reeling from the high cost of living, this is a shameless move.” His contact is [email protected].

Threat • The threat by MPs to impeach top Treasury officials for failing to stabilise the Kenya shilling “is a good joke”, remarks business don XN Iraki. “The depreciation of the shilling is caused by a multiplicity of factors, some beyond the officials. If they are serious, they should impeach anyone who caused Covid-19 or drought or makes bad policies, including themselves!” His contact is [email protected].

Shares • After what Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said about the government being a company that should benefit its shareholders first, Lincoln E. Eyigo isn’t at all surprised about the planned privatisation of public assets. “According to the DP, Kenya is a private entity with shares.” But a word of caution: “We might ourselves soon be privatised.” His contact is [email protected].

El Nino • El Nino rains have caught many flatfooted despite the Met’s warnings and earlier government denials, says Ruth Gituma. “Now, we are seeing uncoordinated government efforts, including food donations. Why are roads being washed away? Can we have solid roads, like Thika Superhighway? Urgent action is needed, especially in the north.” Her contact is [email protected].

HIV scourge • The takeaway for Stacus Haron from the World Aids Day, marked every December 1, is that Kenyans should embrace voluntary counselling and testing (VCT). “The latest data shows women leading the men and children in infections. For the sake of a better and safer generation, regular check-ups are vital for our nation to fight the deadly disease.” His contact is [email protected].