Parents to blame for unrest in schools

St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma fire dorm

A dormitory that was gutted in a Sunday evening fire at St Luke's Kimilili Boys in Bungoma County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Pay for no work • How does DP William Ruto discharge his duties when he goes all over the country campaigning for next year’s presidential election? asks Ulf Aschan. “Maybe I’m an ignoramus when it comes to politics. The DP, who draws a hefty salary, must work. Secondly, he’s the DP on a Jubilee ticket and campaigns for UDA? Shouldn’t he have resigned?” His contact is [email protected]

