Parents to blame for unrest in schools

Pay for no work • How does DP William Ruto discharge his duties when he goes all over the country campaigning for next year's presidential election? asks Ulf Aschan. "Maybe I'm an ignoramus when it comes to politics. The DP, who draws a hefty salary, must work. Secondly, he's the DP on a Jubilee ticket and campaigns for UDA? Shouldn't he have resigned?"

Punishment • The mounting clamour for the restoration of corporal punishment in schools Henry Ruhiu totally disagrees with. Says he: "I went through it and know that it's dehumanising and counterproductive. Where are the school inspectors who used to caution about indiscipline? Someone is sleeping on the job in civil service!"

Student safety • Schools need emergency response teams to prevent arson attacks, says Emmanuel Waweru. He also calls for First Aid and school clinics and adequate security personnel and to ensure the safety of students. "Head teachers need to build rapport between all the stakeholders, including staff, students, parents, and the community."

Blackout • The repair of a transformer at Ndimu Primary School in Lanet, Nakuru County, "has become a ritual for Kenya Power staff", says Mark Muibo. "Every fortnight, they are at the site due to constant blackouts, leaving residents without electricity for a week. Why can't they replace the transformer, or do they require help from KDF?

School unrest • Parents are largely to blame for the unrest in schools, says Martin Waigwe, a teacher. "Parents leave children to underpaid and disgruntled house girls to take care of. This has made children irresponsible, and unruly. It's high time parents closely checked their children's behaviour. Teachers can't closely monitor all the learners."