Parents shouldn't pay more than stipulated school fees

School fee cap • Many secondary school principals ignore fee guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, forcing parents to dig deeper into their pockets, says Albert Ouma. “The ministry should ensure that principals don't force parents to pay more than the stipulated figures and take stern action against the culprits to give parents a peace of mind.” His contact is [email protected].

***

NHIF premium • The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is “turning into a bitter bill for the university students to swallow”, says Eddah Waithaka. The Maasai Mara University student and her colleagues find the Sh500 monthly payment steep. Those whose parents have paid their NHIF contributions, she pleads, should be exempted. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Kenya Power • As the government fixes the rot in Kenya Power, it should look into two issues, says Mike Johan. “First, the cost of paying bills through M-Pesa was quietly increased from Sh28 to Sh105 for Sh5,000. Secondly, power outages have become frequent. When a customer reports a fault, no action is taken until after 6pm for staff to claim overtime.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Power surge • The electricity supply in and around Kapsabet Town is unreliable, says Ernest Saina. “Power goes off several times in a day. When it comes back, the surge damages electrical equipment. Can Kenya Power explain this? Could it be due to installation of the faulty or sub-standard transformers that we’ve been reading about?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Boreholes • Even as he showers praise on NMS director-general Mohammed Abdallah Badi, Eric Ambuche fears the boreholes he has sunk in the Mukuru kwa Njenga slum will soon become a white elephant with the water shortage remaining. “Cartels have made it impossible for water kiosks to function. The vendors include local leaders. His contact is [email protected].