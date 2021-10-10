Parents shouldn't pay more than stipulated school fees

Secondary school students on the streets of Kakamega on September 29, 2021 after schools closed.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

  • The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) is “turning into a bitter bill for the university students to swallow”, says Eddah Waithaka.
  • The electricity supply in and around Kapsabet Town is unreliable, says Ernest Saina.

School fee cap • Many secondary school principals ignore fee guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, forcing parents to dig deeper into their pockets, says Albert Ouma. “The ministry should ensure that principals don't force parents to pay more than the stipulated figures and take stern action against the culprits to give parents a peace of mind.” His contact is [email protected].

