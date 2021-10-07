Pandora Papers confirmed wealthy Kenyans' insecurity

Pandora’s box • The Pandora Papers have confirmed that “the high and mighty have never felt their money is secure in local banks”, says Chris Kiriba. Echoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remark that the “audits will lift the veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can’t explain their assets or wealth”, he adds that things are unravelling on the Virgin Islands and Jersey money havens. His contact is [email protected].

Graft • The grand corruption exposed in the Kenya Power rip-off shows why we should not rely on leaders to pulverise the culprits, remarks Githuku Mungai. “We need an agency like the Serious Fraud Office of the UK, not the tired retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala as chairman of the EACC. But I have nothing personal against the man of God at Integrity Centre.” His contact is [email protected].

Dark nights • The people of Esabalu, in Luanda South Ward, Vihiga County, have had to endure dark nights due to a power outage, says Kweya Anyanga. The problem started on September 29. Despite reporting to the utility, there has been no explanation or restoration of electricity. “You can just imagine a whole week without power!” The reference is 7149493 and his contact, [email protected].

Light • There is absolutely nothing delightful about lighting firm d.light, says Andrew A. Ngeti. “It’s over a fortnight since I paid up and I can take it no more. Every time I call their Mombasa customer care office, they cite a system error and say they’re working on it. During this Customer Service Week, let there be light!” Andrew’s national identity card is No. 23xxxx79 and contact [email protected].

Road ‘toll’ • What became of the neat branded cars the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) surrendered to traffic police after President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered them off highway duties? asks Jim Webo. “IG Hilary Mutyambai, who is against roadblocks, should insist that the officers patrol highways instead of standing on the road all day, waiting to extort bribes from motorists.”