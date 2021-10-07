Pandora Papers confirmed wealthy Kenyans' insecurity

foreign accounts.

In 2018, the Business Daily, quoting the National Bureau of Economic Research, a US think tank, reported that Kenyans held Sh5 trillion in offshore tax havens. 

By  The Watchman

  • The grand corruption exposed in the Kenya Power rip-off shows why we should not rely on leaders to pulverise the culprits, remarks Githuku Mungai.
  • What became of the neat branded cars NTSA surrendered to traffic police after President Kenyatta ordered them off highway duties? asks Jim Webo.

Pandora’s box • The Pandora Papers have confirmed that “the high and mighty have never felt their money is secure in local banks”, says Chris Kiriba. Echoing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s remark that the “audits will lift the veil of secrecy and darkness for those who can’t explain their assets or wealth”, he adds that things are unravelling on the Virgin Islands and Jersey money havens. His contact is [email protected].

