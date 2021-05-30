Uhuru’s guards • The incident in which a bystander jumped in front of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s motorcade has Joe Musyoki rather concerned. Says he: “This did not elicit the expected split-second security reaction. Why did the President sit in the driver’s cabin on a rough road? Why was his car left without a front shield? Luckily, the man, who was quickly subdued, was unarmed!” His contact is joeaffli@gmail.com.

NHIF • The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) should be subjected to competition to enhance efficiency, says Mwangi Karuga. “It should not be mandatory for all employers and employees to make monthly contributions to it. Joining it or any other firm should be voluntary. The NHIF can really inconvenience its members when in dire need of medical treatment.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Kenya Power • Kenya Power’s financial woes are self-inflicted through ineptitude and corruption, charges David Ngumi. He singles out meter readers as one of the weakest links. Says he: “They are known to collude with defaulters so they never get disconnected. Also, getting prepaid meters is like a favour to be returned with 'something small',” he claims. His contact is davidngumi15@yahoo.com.

Traffic lights • For the fourth time, Shobhna Shah says the traffic lights on the Ring Road and General Mathenge roundabout at Westlands, Nairobi, only contribute to heavy traffic jams. “Whenever they are switched on, there is total chaos for motorists and residents who can’t come out of their gates due to queues on the narrow roads. Switch them off to ease traffic flow.” Her contact is shahshobhna@ymail.com.

Prime Minister • What Evans Macharia Mwangi finds so disgusting is the reference to ODM party leader Raila Odinga as the Prime Minister. “Talk of sycophants! Many times, I have heard some people refer to Raila as the Prime Minister. Others rightly call him the former Prime Minister. We also refer to Mwai Kibaki and the late Daniel arap Moi as former presidents.” His contact is evans_macharia@yahoo.com.