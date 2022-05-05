Newly-enrolled Form Ones need guidance

Guidance • This week, F. Mukembu notes, Form Ones have been reporting to their schools for admission. The guidance and counselling departments, he advises, should guide the innocent ones on their new life in high school. “Failing to do so will leave them at the mercy of their seniors, who are likely to mislead them. Discipline should be instilled in them.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Humility • Greed for power is the undoing of many politicians, says Dickson K., disgusted with the daily self-promotion by those angling for the running mate slots. “I wish our leaders could be patient and humble. This means waiting for their turn and focusing on improving Kenyans’ lives. That is what leaders such as Mwai Kibaki end up being remembered for.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Water • As someone who spent his first 15 years in Nyandarua, S. K. Chege is worried. Says he: “The area between Flyover and Njabini has soils with high fluoride levels. It’s ridiculous to sink more and more boreholes. Machinery and Njabini supply water to Nairobi, Naivasha, Gilgil and Nakuru, but have not a drop. Make the children smile like others.” His contact is [email protected].

***



Change • The time has come to take oil tankers off the roads, says Churchill Amatha, upset over the closure of the Nakuru-Nairobi highway after an oil tanker mishap. “It’s sad this is happening with oil pipelines to Eldoret and Kisumu.” This reminds him of those who tried to resist the introduction of computers due to job loss fears, but it enhanced efficiency. His contact is [email protected].

***

New low • The video purporting to show a grandson of President Mwai Kibaki refusing to shake hands with Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga [at the former head of state’s requiem Mass] is a new shocking low in the generation of fake news, remarks Dave Tumbula. “The so-called digital experts are behind this desecration of a profession the public relies on for information. Can the Photoshop crooks be tracked down and punished?”