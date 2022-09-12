New Transport Cabinet secretary must tame boda boda madness

Job rewards • The “hiring and firing spree” in the counties is hardly surprising as unemployment was one of the biggest issues in the campaigns for this year’s elections, says Robinson Ngano. “The governors have a retinue of supporters to be rewarded using county jobs. Besides, they need their own people in strategic positions as they lay out the feeding troughs.” His contact is [email protected]

Unruly boda boda • What Anne Nderitu would like the incoming Transport Cabinet secretary to do immediately once the new government is established is to tame the boda boda (motorcycle taxi) madness. The CS, Anne pleads, must stop the deadly unruly behaviour of the riders. “We can’t afford sorrow from our roads anymore.” Her contact [email protected]

Illegal ad • The published vacancies for principal secretaries could just be against the law, cautions Nyamweya Omari. The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, he explains, makes it illegal for an employer to ask for clearance or compliance certificates and not hire that person. “The ad requires the applicants to submit clearance certificates.” His contact is [email protected]

Red Cross • There is a need to fully equip Kenya Red Cross Society to ensure that it has the capacity to help in times of emergency, urges F. Mukembu. “Many a time, whenever natural disasters or calamities such as droughts and floods, and even terrorist attacks, occur, the Red Cross comes to the rescue. It requires equipment and funds to deliver the services.” His contact is [email protected]

Din capital • Kisumu’s Mamboleo area is notorious for noise pollution, says Sam Ogola, with Nema rules flouted. “Music blares from different directions as if it’s a competition on who can make the loudest noise. Churches join the fray with night prayers. Can’t a hardworking Kenyan have a peaceful night?” He wants the authorities to end the menace. His contact is [email protected]