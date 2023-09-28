New KCSE exam grading will create more jobless graduates

Grading • Though welcoming the new KCSE exam grading system that will enable more students to qualify for university entry, Newtons Kasuti has some misgivings. Says he: “Having more students join university based on their best-performed subjects is okay but it will create more unemployed graduates. The government should put in place more measures to curb unemployment.” His contact is [email protected].

Skills • Youth unemployment is a huge menace, says Martin Waigwe. “Unfortunately, government solutions seem not to work. This is happening amid a big shortage of human resources in many developed countries. The Kenyan education system should hone special IT and foreign language skills to prepare the youth for the international job market.” His contact is [email protected].

Askari menace • After a short lull since Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja came to office, the parking askaris “menace is creeping back with vengeance”, says Dr George Kamau. On September 8, after he had briefly visited Desai Road, he received two SMS messages demanding a parking fee of Sh2,000. “I had taken very little time to just hand over my car to a mechanic.” His contact is [email protected].

Bad road • The Molo-Elburgon-Njoro road in Nakuru County “is one to avoid”, cautions W. Kimariech. Though rehabilitated recently, it has potholes. “A motorist going through Elburgon has to manoeuvre sheep and goats. Kenya National Highways Authority is sleeping on the job by allowing animals, logging trucks and potholes to mix on the highway.” His contact is [email protected].

Masterstroke • Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei’s proposal to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years “is a political masterstroke meant to kill the National Dialogue Committee (NDC) without firing a shot”, remarks Taabu Tele. “Since Kenya is a country fuelled by raw politics, this toxic and divisive idea will take the wind out of the NDC’s sails.” His contact is [email protected].