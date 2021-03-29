New Covid-19 lockdown was not warranted

Machakos Country bus terminus

Stranded travellers wait to board buses at the Machakos Country bus terminus in Nairobi yesterday.

Photo credit: dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Late move • The new Covid-19 lockdown was not warranted, says Ian Mgenyi. “What President Uhuru Kenyatta has done is what the English call ‘closing the barn door after the horse has bolted’.” Adds Ian: “The virus is all over the place and a lockdown is not the antidote.” The solution, he adds, is to enforce safety protocols and obtain more vaccines to prevent deaths. His contact is ianorberts56@gmail.com.

