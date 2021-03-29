Late move • The new Covid-19 lockdown was not warranted, says Ian Mgenyi. “What President Uhuru Kenyatta has done is what the English call ‘closing the barn door after the horse has bolted’.” Adds Ian: “The virus is all over the place and a lockdown is not the antidote.” The solution, he adds, is to enforce safety protocols and obtain more vaccines to prevent deaths. His contact is ianorberts56@gmail.com.

***

Vaccine apathy • Over three weeks since Covid-19 vaccination was rolled out, the numbers have not been impressive, says Bimal Shah. He cites reluctance by some frontline personnel as well as propaganda. “To flatten the curve, vaccination will play a big part. Use hospitals, pharmacies or even industrial complexes to reach the masses. Let’s be serious.” His contact is bimal@broadway.co.ke.

***

Unsafe water • Many Nairobi residents, Faith Minoo says, “drink water that is not fit for human consumption”. At Sunton, Kasarani, this is evident in the many water purifying firms. “I’ve drunk water from at least 10 different water filling shops and each glass tastes differently. Some of the water samples had a strong chlorine taste while others are bitter.” Her contact is simonbright18@gmail.com.

***

Graft in court • University students have been complaining about having to pay more money to have magistrates sign their Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) application forms, Abraham Otieno charges. “Corruption may be everywhere, but it’s ironical that even magistrates, who should fight the vice, engage in it. Can the DCI, please, investigate this?” His contact is reckjr0@gmail.com.

***

Outages • For the past three to four years, residents of Kitisuru, Nairobi, have hoped that Kenya Power will fix their perennial blackout menace, but the waiting continues, says Himat Dodhia. He appeals to the power utility’s manager in charge of this area to also stop the wanton wastage from leaving the streetlights on during the day in many places. His contact is himat.dodhia@gmail.com.