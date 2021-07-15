Need for extra vigilance to prevent child abductions

Franklin Gicheru

Three-year-old Franklin Gicheru who went missing from his family's home Zimmerman estate, Nairobi. on June 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  The Watchman

  • Lately, remarks Godfrey Mulwa, cases of children disappearing and kidnappings have become rampant. 
Child safety • Lately, remarks Godfrey Mulwa, cases of children disappearing and kidnappings have become rampant. “This has caused trauma for parents. As schools close for the holiday, parents, teachers and authorities ought to be extra vigilant to prevent the crimes. Awareness on children safety has to be collectively enhanced by parents, pastors, chiefs and teachers.” His contact is godfreymulwa81@gmail.com.

