Need for extra vigilance to prevent child abductions

Child safety • Lately, remarks Godfrey Mulwa, cases of children disappearing and kidnappings have become rampant. “This has caused trauma for parents. As schools close for the holiday, parents, teachers and authorities ought to be extra vigilant to prevent the crimes. Awareness on children safety has to be collectively enhanced by parents, pastors, chiefs and teachers.” His contact is godfreymulwa81@gmail.com.

***

Dictatorship • During the single-party Kanu dictatorship in the 1980s, Henry Ruhiu recalls, the American government and the European Union openly supported the campaign for the restoration of multiparty rule. He poses: “Now that we’re steadily sliding back to the old days of the one-party state, I wonder why they are not pushing for us to have a vibrant opposition.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

***

Dirty city • As the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) gets the accolades for a job well done, the city remains largely dirty, especially in the Eastlands, laments Peter Mwangi. “We were so full of hope when the NMS came. Why are you not cleaning the streets? All the major roads, such as Jogoo, Juja and Outering, are an eyesore, and so are estate streets. NMS can do better!” His contact is pmjubatus@yahoo.com.

***

Road rage • While grappling with a traffic jam on Thika Superhighway on Saturday, July 10, at 1.30 pm, at the Kimbo underpass, Maina Mwangi reports, the driver of a branded supermarket van “very loudly called another motorist a dog while showing the middle finger”. He adds: “This is unacceptable. I hope he will be found out and reprimanded.” For the details, his contact is mmainam@gmail.com.

***

Creativity • The young people whose articles are published by the Nation in a regular series have impressed Vinod Patel. “I admire the creative thinking by our youth. They have been presenting excellent, thought-provoking articles on the issues affecting society.” These young writers, Vinod adds, are the future leaders, who need to be nurtured ethically. His contact is vinod@skylarkkenya.com.