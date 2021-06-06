Naivasha deserves city status, not Nakuru

Judges • When President Uhuru Kenyatta initially refused to appoint 40 Judicial Service Commission nominees last year, Prof Sam Chege recalls, it was said that some of the judges had integrity issues. “He has finally appointed 34, leaving out six. If they, indeed, have integrity issues, why are they still serving as judges and not facing a tribunal? Or is this just cheap politics?” His contact is samchege@aol.com.

Justice Koome • A press statement in which Chief Justice Martha Koome politely explained why President Uhuru Kenyatta should appoint the six judges on the Judicial Service Commission’s list that he ignored, gives a glimpse into the new tough woman at the head of the Judiciary, says Jim Webo. “She has chosen to use a non-confrontational style to drive her points home. It’s a subtle and more effective way.”

Teachers • The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) as the employer has every right to ask universities to train their students in a certain way, remarks Carlos Kamau, disagreeing with the critics. “In the past, we have seen KDF, the police, and even supermarkets team up with colleges to offer tailor-made courses. It is the consumer that has a better right than the producer.” His contact is dungack@yahoo.com.

Nakuru • Nakuru may have been endorsed for city status by the Senate, but Jediel Muthuri thinks that more deserving is the tourist resort town of Naivasha, which will host the return of the Safari Rally to the WRC. “If you ask me, Naivasha has more international investments. Was it considered when Nakuru was upgraded? Incidentally, both are in Nakuru County.” His contact is jmuthuri@gmail.com.

Ochieng • The title of the late Philip Ochieng’s Sunday Nation column, ‘The Fifth Columnist’, has reawakened the historian in John T. Mukui. Says he: “The term ‘fifth column’ originated from the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), and refers to people who undermine a larger group from within. Was there any association between his writing and that meaning?” His contact is jtmukui2000@gmail.com.