Nairobi will still have traffic jam

No morals • On whether politicians facing criminal cases or integrity questions should be on the ballot, John Mukiri says: “As Roman statesman Marcus Cicero once put it: ‘Politicians are not born but excreted’. We should learn to live with the realisation that a politician is not your ordinary person; he has no moral principles to guide him or a conscience to bother him.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Unpredictable • Politicians “come in all shades, shapes and sizes”, says Chris Kiriba. “But they have a common thread: unpredictability.” But he finds Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka intriguing for his predictability. “What he says is the opposite of what he does. When he said he would not attend Azimio running mate interviews, I knew he would.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Kalonzo’s bind • Damned either way, is how Stephen Masambu sees the Wiper chief’s predicament. Says he: “My namesake, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, finds himself in a deep hole, where he should now stop digging.” Even if he bolts from Azimio for not choosing him to deputise Raila Odinga, he adds, DP William Ruto will also not pick him for the position. His contact is [email protected]

***

Traffic jam • Despite the public excitement over the impending commissioning of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway, James King’au can only see more disaster ahead. Says he: “The very likelihood of snarl-ups on the new highway on Mombasa Road is not far-fetched. Nairobians have always been in a bottled-up situation as far as their mobility is concerned.” His contact is [email protected]

***